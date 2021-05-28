Home Gaming Mario is dead, behold the horror of Tokyo Olympic Games Sonic the Hedgehog

Mario is dead, behold the horror of Tokyo Olympic Games Sonic the Hedgehog

By Darryn Bonthuys
Posted on 8 seconds ago
2 min read
0
Sanik

The Olympics were off to a rotten non-start last year thanks to…you know. What’s happening this year in the grandest sporting event of them all? Honestly I have no idea, but what I do know is that the digital equivalent of the Tokyo Olympic games just took a turn towards nightmare fuel. Mario is dead, and in his place is a much more terrifying version of Sonic, anthropomorphised to human form and ready to dominate all the competitions:

Well that’s just wrong on multiple levels. Will Sonic be subjected to a drug test to determine if there’s an illegal amount of Chaos emeralds in his blood stream? Is he technically allowed to explode into a shower of deadly golden ring shrapnel when he takes a hit in fencing? Honestly the only event where I think humanity has a chance against the evolution of the blue blur is in swimming, as we all know that Sonic can’t paddle for shit.

Beyond that, last night’s Sonic 30th anniversary stream had a whole lot more to show off. Sonic Origins brings back Sonic 3 and Sonic & Knuckles for the first time since Sonic’s Ultimate Genesis Collection for the PS3 and Xbox 360 back in 2009. Then there was news of a virtual symphony performing on Sonic’s birthday, which is June 23. Two Point Hospital looks HILARIOUS with its Sonic collaboration, and Lost Judgement is digging out Sonic: The Fighters as an in-game extra that you can play when you’re not busting heads.

You can see all that and more in the stream below, which ends with Sega teasing a new mainline Sonic game for 2022. Gotta go fast!

Last Updated: May 28, 2021

Check Also

Behold, 14 minutes of glorious new Horizon Forbidden West gameplay

With Returnal out in the wild, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart almost here, Sony's next he…