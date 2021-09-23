Cryptocurrencies with the Most Perspective in the Next Decade

The cryptocurrency ecosystem is ever-changing, and is always adapting to new technologies. Protocols get upgraded for scaling, and new tech is being released that increases their usefulness, aiming for mass adoption. And while some investors still focus on proven coins and continue to buy Bitcoin and Litecoin, others prefer to grant their attention to more future-proof projects. To keep track, you can check cryptocurrency prices on websites such as Paybis.com .

In a competitive environment like cryptocurrencies, projects must provide innovation, durability, and resilience to survive in the long term. Cryptocurrencies come and go and only the most robust projects, with the strongest communities or active development teams, remain in the game.

For this reason, we will examine some of the most promising cryptocurrencies for the next decade. To this end, we explore their basics, and list some of their advantages, which should keep them on the top of the food chain.

What makes a cryptocurrency future-proof?

Before we list the top cryptocurrencies for the next 10 years, let’s first take a look at the characteristics that allow projects to prevail over their competitors. Most projects don’t possess all of these features, but the more they include, the better their chances are to resist market shifts or being overtaken by the competition.

Decentralization – decentralization is the main sales pitch for a cryptocurrency. The less it depends on a central authority, the better its chances for adoption and stability.

– decentralization is the main sales pitch for a cryptocurrency. The less it depends on a central authority, the better its chances for adoption and stability. Scalability – cryptocurrencies need to be scalable so that they accommodate mass usage and become genuinely future-proof.

– cryptocurrencies need to be scalable so that they accommodate mass usage and become genuinely future-proof. Usability – cryptocurrencies need to solve real-world problems to be useful. Without real use-cases, they have no value.

– cryptocurrencies need to solve real-world problems to be useful. Without real use-cases, they have no value. Deflationary – the best cryptocurrencies have a limited maximum supply. This increases their scarcity, which, in turn, increases their value over time.

– the best cryptocurrencies have a limited maximum supply. This increases their scarcity, which, in turn, increases their value over time. Flawless security – cryptocurrencies and their respective blockchains must be exemplary regarding their security. Transactions must remain safe at all times from malicious actors.

– cryptocurrencies and their respective blockchains must be exemplary regarding their security. Transactions must remain safe at all times from malicious actors. Innovation – and last, but not least, cryptocurrencies must bring something new to the ecosystem. Or at least significantly improve upon previously released protocols.

Best crypto projects for the next decade

Without further ado, let’s have a look at the most promising cryptocurrencies for the next decade.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Even though it’s the first cryptocurrency ever to be released, nothing seems to be able to get in the way of Bitcoin. It has proven to be resilient to market shifts, price crashes and has thwarted competition repeatedly over the years.

Bitcoin has a simple use case, to be used for the transfer of value online. However, its extremely decentralized network, in addition to its controlled and limited supply has turned bitcoin into the most efficient store-of-value asset on the planet.

Even though it has some serious drawbacks, like limited scalability and high power usage, Bitcoin will probably remain as the #1 cryptocurrency for the foreseeable future.

Ethereum (ETH)

The second-most popular cryptocurrency on the planet is also the #1 smart contract platform. More than 90% of the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem depends on the ethereum network.

The growth of DeFi is expected to continue its course, according to Coinbase, as more and more platforms are joining the system and financial institutions are taking interest in it. Ethereum has a few scalability problems, but the expected switch to a proof of stake (PoS) system should keep the network in the race to the top.

FTX (FTT)

FTT is the native token of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange created by billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried. This company has been making all the right moves when it comes to accommodating regulative pressure and institutional interest.

As such, the FTX cryptocurrency price has skyrocketed during this bull run, and the future looks pretty bright. As more institutions join the crypto markets, FTX could be their exchange of choice.

Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot is a blockchain of blockchains, aiming to set up the groundwork for the web 3.0 generation. Just as Etyhereum allowed others to create their own cryptocurrencies, Polkadot allows developers to create their own blockchains.

These blockchains (parachains) can seamlessly interoperate within the Polkadot, creating an intricate ecosystem. It allows for scalability and is extremely easy to update because it doesn’t require hard forks to do so.

Cardano (ADA)

Last on our list is the Cardano blockchain and its ADA cryptocurrency. The project has been a long time in the making, and is slowly, but surely adding functionalities to its network. It provides a highly scalable PoS consensus mechanism and is currently implementing smart contract functionalities to its protocol.

Once smart contracts are active, it’s expected that Cardano will become a major player in the DeFi ecosystem. This should allow the ADA cryptocurrency to grow together with this increasingly popular financial solution.

Even crypto experts find it challenging to predict which cryptocurrencies can provide the best profit opportunity in the next decade. However, all of the coins above possess a number of future-proof characteristics that should allow them to increase in value in the foreseeable future.

