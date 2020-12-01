A couple fights more than the elements in Netflix’s Swedish thriller Red Dot

Red Dot is Netflix’s upcoming survival thriller, and is the streaming platform’s first feature film direct from Sweden. It’s directed by Alain Darborg (The Master Plan), and he co-wrote the script with Per Dickson.

Anastasios Soulis (A Summer Tale) and Nanna Blondell (The Inner Circle) star as a young married couple who venture out into the northern Swedish wilderness on a hiking trip, with the hope that getting away from it all will help them repair their fraying relationship. But a chance encounter with a pair of hunters turns their getaway into a desperate fight for survival as the pair are forced to play a cat-and-mouse game with the hunters in order to escape the wilderness alive.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

Red Dot is a Swedish action thriller set in the Swedish mountains. The film follows David (Anastasios Soulis) and Nadja (Nanna Blondell), a couple in their late twenties, who’ve been struggling with their marriage. When Nadja becomes pregnant they make an attempt to rekindle their relationship and decide to travel to the magnificent expanses in the north of Sweden for a ski hike. But after what started as a quarrel with two local hunters, their romantic trip slowly turns into a nightmare. Soon, a red laser dot appears in their tent and they are quickly forced to flee into the cold, unforgiving wilderness. Totally isolated in the mountains, they are now being pursued by reckless shooters. Meanwhile, during this sadistic hunt, the couple’s past also comes back to haunt them.

Let’s take a look:

Well first off this is visually stunning, the location is just gorgeous and Darborg has really put the beauty of it on display with some superb shots. Secondly this looks like a taut thriller that’ll keep you on the edge of your seat once the game between the hunters and the couple begins in earnest.

What do you think?

Red Dot will premiere on Netflix on 11 February 2021. It also stars Tomas Bergström, Kalled Mustonen, Johannes Bah Kuhnke, Thomas Hanzon, and Anna Azcárate.

