A couple overstay their welcome in the horror movie You Should Have Left

You Should Have Left is not just what I say before laughing evilly at guests who’ve overstayed their welcome, but also the upcoming Blumhouse horror feature from David Koepp – better known as the man behind the screenplays for such classics as Jurassic Park, Carlito’s Way, and Mission: Impossible. It’s based on the 2017 novella by German author Daniel Kehlmann, and stars Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried.

The plot synopsis is as follows:

Theo Conroy (Bacon) is a successful middle-aged man whose marriage to his much younger actress wife, Susanna (Seyfried), is shredding at the seams, frayed by her secretiveness, his jealousy, and the shadow of his past. In an effort to repair their relationship, Theo and Susanna book a vacation at a stunning, remote modern home in the Welsh countryside for themselves and their six-year-old daughter, Ella (Avery Essex). What at first seems like a perfect retreat distorts into a perfect nightmare when Theo’s grasp on reality begins to unravel and he suspects that a sinister force within the house knows more than he or Susanna have revealed, even to each other.

Let’s take a look:

I don’t know how Jason Blum does it, but it looks like he’s picked yet another winner. It might not be the most original concept for a horror movie – it’s just another haunted house after all – but based on the trailer they’ve definitely nailed the execution, and that’s what really counts. There’s a pervasive creepiness to it all, the location and house are stunning, you’ve got two excellent actors in Bacon and Seyfried doing their thing, and the secret (or secrets) behind why they were chosen to be revealed.

What do you think?

You Should Have Left is due for release via digital and on-demand on 19 June. It also stars Avery Tiiu Essex, Eli Powers, Lowri Ann Richards, Joshua C. Jackson, and Colin Blumenau.

