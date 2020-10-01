A Fistful of Dollars TV series is in development

I can’t say that I’m a massive western fan, but there are certain movies within the genre that I have found to be highly enjoyable. One of those classic westerns which set up the platform for many films in the spaghetti western genre is the iconic The Good, The Bad and the Ugly. Which is also a suitable description for Geoff, Kervyn and Darryn, in that particular order. I’m not here to talk about that classic 1966 western though, but rather its predecessor: A Fistful of Dollars.

Sergio Leone’s 1964 film would be the first in a trilogy that saw Clint Eastwood star as the Man with No Name, and was followed by A Few Dollars More in 1965.

/Film is reporting that A Fistful of Dollars TV series is in the works through Mark Gordon Pictures with Bryan Cogman (Game of Thrones) reportedly handling the adaptation of this popular western classic and transforming it into a bigger series. A Fistful of Dollars though was not an original film, but rather loosely based on director Akira Kurosawa’s Yojimbo. According to the report, this adaptation may stick closer to that original source material, though ultimately still lean on the brand recognition that more people will know it for.

This project is reportedly still in very early development and so it could be a while before we hear any more on this and find out which stars are attached to it. The original stories though were rather short, but action-packed affairs and so it will be interesting to see how that idea will be expanded upon to for a series. Getting some good western action in though would most certainly be welcome.

