A lawyer must retrace his steps in the reality-bending sci-fi The Wave

The Wave is the upcoming trip down the rabbit hole of reality from director Gille Klabin (in his feature debut) that stars Justin Long, Donald Faison (Turk!), Tommy Flanagan, Sheila Vand, and Katia Winter.

Long plays an insurance lawyer who’s finally cracked that elusive case. He and his partner head out to celebrate their success, but his night takes a dramatic turn when he partakes in an unknown substance offered by a stranger. Upon waking the next morning he can’t remember a thing and his wallet is missing, but that’s not his biggest problem – reality is collapsing around him.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

Frank [Long], an opportunistic insurance lawyer, thinks he’s in for the time of his life when he goes out on the town to celebrate an upcoming promotion with his co-worker, Jeff [Faison]. But their night takes a turn for the bizarre when Frank is dosed with a hallucinogen that completely alters his perception of the world, taking him on a psychedelic quest through board meetings, nightclubs, shootouts, and alternate dimensions. As Frank ping-pongs between reality and fantasy, he finds himself on a mission to find a missing girl, himself… and his wallet.

Seriously kids, don’t take drugs from strangers. Let’s take a look:

I was struck with a realisation while watching this trailer. A movie might have an ordinary story and Tommy Flanagan’s hammy acting, but show me some trippy visuals and I’m probably going to like what I see. I don’t really care to speculate why. The visuals here aren’t just trippy, they’re also quite jarring in how they affect both our main character and the audience – which is the point because this is about questioning reality after all.

I don’t think this is the best movie I’ll ever see, but I am curious to see where it goes and what it wants to say. What do you think?

The Wave is due for release in the US on 17 January.

