Aaron Eckhart uncovers a conspiracy in the crime thriller/mystery Wander

Wander is the upcoming crime thriller from director April Mullen and written by regular collaborator Tom Doiron (88, Dead Before Dawn 3D). It features a pretty strong cast led by Aaron Eckhart, Tommy Lee Jones, Heather Graham, and Katheryn Winnick.

Eckhart stars as a mentally unstable private detective suffering from paranoid delusions stemming from the death of his daughter a few years prior, and believes it was part of a larger conspiracy which he spends all his spare time investigating. When he’s hired to investigate a murder in the small town of Wander, he soon begins to believe he’s stumbled into another death related to the conspiracy, and will stop at nothing to track down those behind the murder – but just how much of what he uncovers is real?

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

Arthur Bretnik (Aaron Eckhart) is a mentally unstable conspiracy theorist and private eye with a traumatic past. After being hired to investigate a possible murder cover up in the small town of Wander, Arthur is plunged into a world of lies and deceit, as he quickly suspects the murder may be part of the same ‘conspiracy cover up’ that caused the death of his daughter. Increasingly paranoid, Arthur’s sanity is tested as he attempts to filter fact from fiction and solve the case, all the while questioning if he is a pawn in a much bigger game.

Let’s take a look:

Well you’re not paranoid if they really are out to get you, as Kervyn often says when he thinks we’re not watching. Eckhart has to carry the bulk of this movie, and he’s doing a damn good job as the increasingly erratic private eye. This looks like a decent, slightly surreal, crime thriller with an intriguing mystery at its core, thanks in large part to our unreliable protagonist.

What do you think?

Wander is due for release in theatres and via digital and on-demand on 4 December. It also stars Raymond Cruz, Brendan Fehr, David Gibson, Roger Dorman, and Nicole Steinwedell.

Last Updated: