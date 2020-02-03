Action-packed full trailer for F9 has a surprising character return

Ever since the Fast & Furious franchise… Oh, sorry. I meant to say, ever since the Fast Saga (as Universal would now have us refer to it) escaped its illegal street racing routes, it’s been becoming more ridiculous with each entry. And you know what? I’m totally there for it. I don’t smoke, I don’t do drugs, and I don’t drink excessively. So Vin Diesel and his familia’s gravity-defying exploits are what I use to destroy my brain cells for fun.

And in the first full trailer for F9 (yes, after flipping back and forth between “Fast” and “Furious” variants, the movie’s are now named after keyboard buttons) it’s more than just gravity Diesel’s Dom Toretto and co are defying. But that’s getting a bit ahead of myself as I don’t want to ruin the surprise. Well, one of a couple of surprises as this new trailer also finally reveals the rather major role that franchise newcomer John Cena is playing, and also how the return of Charlize Theron’s Cypher from The Fate of the Furious ties into matters.

But this is already way more talk than should ever really be necessary for one of these movies. You’re here for the stupidly over-the-top action and bulging muscles. So here you go:

Well, I’ve got to… Han it to them, I did not see that coming. That “Justice is coming” tagline is a direct shoutout to the “#JusticeForHan” fan campaign that began after Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw, who was revealed to be behind the death of Sung Kang’s fan-favourite Han in Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift, was turned into one of the franchise’s stars. The producers had previously indicated that they had a plan to address this, and I guess that plan is simply that Shaw actually didn’t kill Han. Somehow. We’ll find out on 22 May 2020.

F9 also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, Michael Rooker, and Cardi B. Yes, that Cardi B. The film also sees Justin Lin returning to the director’s chair after directing all the entries from Toky Drift to Furious 6, becoming the architect of the series blockbuster transformation. Lin will also be helming the next instalment (presumably named F10) after this. Which I’m just going to assume will be set in outer space based on the story trajectory.

Last Updated: