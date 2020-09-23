Aim for the stars in this trailer for Netflix’s Over the Moon

Animation might have a reputation for being a movie format more aimed at kids and man-children like Darryn, but with the growing talent of many studios dedicated to the craft, it is becoming a platform for stories that are not just more mature to watch, but also stunningly beautiful to gaze at. Netflix might not have a reputation for bringing the best animated movies to the world, but their forthcoming Over the Moon by Pearl Studios is certainly looking like it might just be able to rival the likes of Pixar, if not in story, then definitely with its stunning animation.

The story follows the character of Fei Fei on a journey to prove the existence of the Moon Goddess of Chinese legend. She sets off to build a homemade rocket to help her reach the moon – because in kids movies who needs a team of scientists with degrees when some homemade material will do the trick – and finds a world teeming with magical creatures:

I’m not necessarily enamored by the story here or the musical direction it takes, though it certainly sounds like it will offer up strong emotional life lessons tapered with bouts of humour. What does stand out for me is the stunning animation that mixes a variety of different animation techniques together. Director Glen Keane, who is known for his animation on Disney classics Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid certainly shows that combined with a talented group of artists, he knows how to bring some stunning visual designs to life.

Another aspect of this movie which is appealing to me is how they have tried to keep it true to its cultural heritage and included a largely Chinese voice cast to ensure its authenticity, including Cathy Ang, Phillipa Soo, Ken Jeong, John Cho, Margaret Cho and Sandra Oh. Exploring different cultures is always fun and this only adds to the magical onscreen visuals of this film when it releases on October 23.

Last Updated: