Altered Carbon, I’m Not Okay With This, and more TV series cancelled this week

It would appear that we are officially in the Season of the Chop! No, put down your braai tongs, the South African summer is still a few months off. I’m talking about the US Fall (or autumn, if you’re in a country that doesn’t name seasons after what a leaf does during that period) which is traditionally when American TV networks trim their content to make way for a bunch of new debuts. With 2020 being the dumpster fire that it is, there was very little in terms of new productions happening this year, but it would appear this is still stopping several shows from getting the chop!

Arguably the biggest of the lot is Altered Carbon, Netflix’s adaptation of Richard K. Morgan’s body-swapping sci-fi actioner. After one fantastic season starring Joel Kinnaman as Takeshi Kovacs and another not-so-fantastic season starring Anthony Mackie in the same role, Netflix has decided not to come back for a third. The streaming platform has indicated that the show’s numbers during its second season just could not justify its rather large production budget.

That is unfortunate, but a completely understandable reason. Alas, things were not so nice for two other Netflix shows. I’m Not Okay With This and The Society have both been cancelled after just one season, despite both shows previously having been given second season renewals with scripts already written. According to Netflix’s statement to Deadline, the sudden reversal of fortunes came about “due to circumstances created by COVID” as the pandemic put both shows’ productions into indefinite holding patterns.

This really sucks as both I’m Not Okay With This – a super-powered coming-of-age dramedy starring Sophia Lillis – and The Society – a big cast YA-drama billed as a modern reinvention of Lord of the Flies – ended on big cliffhangers. I had only watched the former and I really wanted to see where it was going. Alas!

Netflix wasn’t the only broadcaster swinging around an axe in the last week though, as Showtime also cancelled Penny Dreadful: City of Angels after one season. A spinoff of creator John Logan’s brilliant 13-time Emmy-nominated gothic horror series Penny Dreadful, City of Angels starred Natalie Dormer and transplanted the show’s setting from Victorian England to 1930s Los Angeles. Unfortunately, the new series never really caught on with audiences the way its predecessor had, prompting Showtime to “not move forward with another season.”

Other shows that have also been cancelled over the last few weeks include Comedy Central’s Drunk History, Tosh.0, and Netflix’s Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.

