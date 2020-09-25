Amazon orders The Boys spinoff series that will be “part college show, part Hunger Games”

Season two of The Boys is fantastic thus far! Well, at least the first three episodes that I’ve seen. With the show only debuting that trio of R-rated superhero goodness together on Amazon Prime before switching to a weekly release model, I’ve decided to stockpile episodes so that I can have a heap to binge through. Not that there won’t be a whole lot of The Boys action still to come in the near future though as it has been revealed that besides for an already announced third season, Amazon has now also put in a series order for a new spinoff show.

According to a report from Variety, the spinoff is being fast-tracked after season two reportedly had the biggest global launch of any Amazon original series ever. Season one had already been a huge smash hit, but in just the three weeks that season two has been airing, viewership numbers for The Boys climbed by 89% over its original run. So, of course, it makes sense that Amazon want to double down on this success with this new spinoff.

While still untitled at this point, what we do know about this show is that it will be “set at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (or “supes”) that is run by Vought International,” the massive conglomerate at the centre of The Boys which created superheroes using Compound V. The show is being described as “an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. Part college show, part Hunger Games — with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys.”

The Boys exec producer/writer Craig Rosenberg will act as showrunner on the spinoff as well as producing alongside The Boys creator Eric Kripke. There’s no timeline yet on when this spinoff will hit screens, but seeing as this is still in the early development phase, I suspect it will launch either after or alongside The Boys season three. Whenever that may be as second waves of the COVID-19 pandemic may be threatening to shut down productions again in certain countries.

