Amazon reveals Lord of the Rings prequel series cast; to start filming next month

We may have just seen the start of another big fantasy series with Netflix’s The Witcher proving instantly popular and getting everyone throwing currency at monster hunters. However, that is still far from the most anticipated fantasy series currently in development – as that honour clearly belongs to Amazon’s Lord of the Rings. It’ll be the biggest TV production of all time as Amazon looks to bring the world of Middle Earth alive once more in a new prequel series to rule them all.

Amazon has already dropped a ton of money on the series without even filming a thing, though that is all about to change and the bill about to escalate as Amazon has announced (via Screen Rant) they will film in New Zealand (same location as the movies) in February and have also announced the completed cast list for the series with the fate of the most expensive series of all time resting with Robert Aramayo, Markella Kavenagh, Ema Horvath, Joseph Mawl, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, and Daniel Weyman. No pressure guys.

There are a lot of relatively unknown names amongst this cast list, though don’t expect them to stay that way once the series releases. Given the obvious time commitments required to film the series, it’s no surprise that too many big names couldn’t come on board. One notable absence from the cast is Will Poulter, who, after signing on as a lead, dropped out of the series due to scheduling conflicts.

The Lord of the Rings prequel series will be led by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay with the first season reportedly featuring eight episodes. Expect those to be rather epic episodes though as the series looks to make them as grandiose as the original stories themselves.

