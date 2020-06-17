Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioiti’s lives are stuck in a Groundhog Day romantic comedy in this trailer for Palm Springs

Some plot devices never seem to never grow stale, and one of those is the idea of being stuck in the same day trope from Groundhog Day. While you would think that a person living the same day over and over again could easily get boring, we’ve seen it be used in many other movies to remarkable effect and here another great example in Andy Sandberg’s new movie, Palm Springs.

Pam Spring’s follows the story of Nyles (Samberg) and Sarah (Cristin Milioti) who meet up at a wedding and instantly connect with each other. Things go awry when they wander off into the woods where Nyles gets hit by an arrow and they run off into a mysterious cave which kickstarts their infinite time loop, leading to many hilarious hijinks as they decide to make the most of being able to live the same day over and over again:

I must say this does look good. This movie might be recycling a familiar formula, but it does so with a lot of originality in how its two characters embrace their fate and go out of their way trying to find meaning through it all while having as much fun as possible. Watching the same movie scenes repeatedly can grow tiring, but if it’s this much fun, I would gladly watch them over and over again.

Palm Springs also stars J.K. Simmons as a mentor of sorts, with Camila Mendes and Tyler Hoechlin playing the happy couple whose wedding keeps getting interrupted. The film is set to release on Hulu on July 10 and could just be one of those comedies worth watching over and over again.

