Anthony Mackie enters a deadly warzone in Netflix’s sci-fi action Outside the Wire

Outside the Wire is Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi action feature directed by Mikael Håfström (Escape Plan, The Rite) and written by Rob Yescombe (who makes his feature debut but has written for video games such as Crysis 2 and 3 and The Division) and Rowan Athale (Wasteland). Anthony Mackie (Captain America: The Winter Soldier, The Hurt Locker) gets a chance to roll up his sleeves and redeem himself after a lacklustre turn earlier this year in Altered Carbon season two. Which, to be fair, I consider more a fault of the writing and direction than his acting ability – on his day, he has effortless charm and cool.

This near-future set feature sees Mackie star as a highly-advanced military android officer who, with the assistance of a drone pilot (Damson Idris – Snowfall, Black Mirror), is tasked with locating and retrieving a doomsday device from within a deadly militarised zone before dangerous insurgents can get their hands on it.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

Set in the future, Harp (Damson Idris), a drone pilot, is sent into a deadly militarized zone where he finds himself working for Leo (Anthony Mackie), an android officer, tasked to locate a doomsday device before the insurgents do.

Let’s take a look:

Based on this teaser I’d say that the plot isn’t all that important to this movie, nor is any meaningful kind of character development. I’d be quite happy to be wrong about that though. No, what this looks like to me is a straight forward sci-fi action movie that’s all about kicking ass while looking cool in the process, and it’s definitely delivered there because it certainly looks the part. I really like the look of the movie, the robots in particular stood out to me, and the action looks well directed and, most importantly, fun to watch.

What do you think?

Outside the Wire will premiere on Netflix on 15 January. It also stars Enzo Cilenti, Emily Beecham, Michael Kelly, Pilou Asbæk, and Nick Wittman.

