A Ben Stiller-thriller starring Oscar Isaac is in development

Ben Stiller may have made his name starring in big comedies like Zoolander or There’s Something About Mary, but he has also proven to be capable behind the camera with strong directorial efforts in films like Tropic Thunder, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty and both of the aforementioned Zoolander films. He has started to move away from comedies recently, directing the Showtime series Escape At Dannemora which went on to be nominated for five Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes in 2019.

Stiller is set to direct his first thriller as The Hollywood Reporter has announced that he will be teaming up with actor Oscar Isaac, for a new film titled London. The film is an adaptation of a just-released short story by author Jo Nesbo and will be based on a screenplay written by Eric Roth. For Nesbo, his last big novel to be adapted to a movie was The Snowman, which ended up being quite a disappointment and plagued by post-production issues. Maybe this time his work will be given a fair treatment for the big screen.

Not much is known about the plot for the film given that Nesbo has just released it, but Lionsgate is clearly excited about his story seeing as how they have already secured the rights for the film and are ready to get it made into a movie as soon as possible. In Stiller, Roth and Isaac, they certainly have an interesting team that should definitely make this a memorable film too.

The project has no release date yet, but with all the big parts in place, they should be able to get London moving forward relatively soon.

Last Updated: