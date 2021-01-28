Benedict Cumberbatch is a Cold War spy in this trailer for The Courier

Unlike what James Bond movies will have us believe, not all spies are suave ladies men who run around from action scene to action scene constantly saving the world. Real spies are ordinary men just like you and me, who do their job so well that no one would ever notice them. That doesn’t make their lives any less boring or their work any less intense, as this new trailer for The Courier shows.

The Courier sees Benedict Cumberbatch star as a British businessman who is recruited by MI6 to operate as a spy, transporting sensitive materials to the USSR due to his frequent business trips and interactions with the country. The film is based on the real-life story of Greville Wynne that takes place during the Cold War, when tensions between the US and the Soviet Republic were at their highest. It might not be as action-packed as a James Bond movie, but as the trailer shows, the dangers faced by Wynne are still incredibly high:

I personally love films that build on the tension rather than try and blast you away with pure action, and The Courier looks like the kind of move that will keep you at the edge of your seat even when not much is going on. That it features what looks like terrific performances from Cumberbatch himself along with Rachel Brosnahan, Jessie Buckley and Merab Ninidze only adds to its appeal.

Theatre veteran Dominic Cooke directs The Courier, showcasing his ability to craft a tight story around his actors. The Courier is expected to release on March 19 in theatres, but with Covid-19 we’ll probably see it make its way to streaming platforms pretty soon as not many people will want to brave a visit to the cinema just yet.

