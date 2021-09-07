Best Poker Movies on Netflix

Poker is one of the most played card games on the planet. This casino game is played by many people around the world every day, whether it’s online, in a casino or around the kitchen table. If you’re like me, you might enjoy the movies, but actually love to play the real thing too.

One of the main reasons that so many people enjoy poker is because it requires skill. The saying goes, “you play the players, not the game”, according to Wired. This refers to the skills of reading people that help many players to be successful.

For many of us who love this game, we try to watch and indulge in as much poker content as possible. We read, watch and listen to poker. One of the most popular streaming platforms in the world, Netflix, is home to many poker movies. Which of these movies should you watch? Here are a few options:

Casino Royale

If you are a James Bond fan, then this is the movie for you! Casino Royale was released in 2006 and has since become a popular movie. The twenty-first twist of the series saw Bond chasing a criminal through a casino. In this casino, he gets closer in his investigation by playing in a high stakes, high roller poker tournament.

In this high stakes game, Bond needs to read players for both the game and the mission keeping you on the edge of your seat. This spy movie sets the scene for the traditional Monacan Casino, tuxedo

Molly’s Game

Molly’s Game is a movie based on a true story. The story of Molly Bloom, a skier who was injured on her qualification run for the Olympics. She then moved to Los Angeles where she worked as an assistant to a real estate developer. Her boss then gets her involved in organising underground poker games, featuring some top celebrities. The games grow bigger and bigger until the point where Molly is running her own business and making a profit from running these games.

This action-packed drama features many twists and turns to the point where Molly is arrested in the middle of the night. Why is she arrested? You better watch it to find out!

Ocean’s Eleven

We could not list the best poker movies without having an Ocean’s movie. Andy Garcia and George Clooney suit the casino look. This movie is based on a huge heist where the gang robs the Bellagio casino in Las Vegas. The movie features the casino, poker and even a boxing match which has been hosted at the Bellagio.

As with all Oceans Movies, you can expect many twists and turns that will keep you engaged and entertained! Poker lovers will love this movie.

21

While this may not be a poker movie, it will excite and entertain most poker players. This biographical drama follows the legendary blackjack players from MIT who used counting cards to take the casino’s for millions.

Blackjack is another popular casino game where players try to get as close to 21 as possible, but not more than 21. Counting cards was a frowned upon tactic where players would assign a value to all cards and count their values in order to predict the next cards. This method has since been made redundant as most casinos use automatic shufflers with multiple decks of cards.

This movie shows the practice and methodology these college students used to make millions. The movie is based on a true story.

Croupier

This 1998 film will keep you on the edge of your seat. An aspiring writer takes a job as a croupier in a casino to get some income. This movie follows the tales of his experiences in the casino meeting croupiers who were stealing from the casino and gamblers who get him involved in robbing a casino.

The movie goes from bad to worse when his dealings get his girlfriend killed. However, he writes and publishes a book based on his experiences. If you are looking for a casino/ poker movie that will keep you wanting more, this is the movie for you.

The poker and casino world is a crazy, fast-paced world in which many people get hooked on. Try it out and feel the rush of playing on a live poker table! There is no movie that will match up.

