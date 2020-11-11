Bruce Willis leads the fight for humanity’s survival in the sci-fi action thriller Breach

Breach, formerly known as Anti-Life, is the upcoming sci-fi action thriller directed by John Suits (Pandemic), and written by Edward Drake (Broil) and Corey Large (In Like Flynn).

While the movie may not have well-known names behind the camera, this shlock-y B-grade movie actually boasts a surprisingly decent cast – Bruce Willis (albeit prone to sleepwalking his way through roles lately), Thomas Jane (who never sleepwalks and is still the best Punisher), Rachel Nichols (Continuum), Thomas V. Murphy (Snowpiercer), and even TV’s Conan the Barbarian, Ralf Moeller.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

A hardened mechanic (Bruce Willis) is one of a few chosen to stay awake and maintain an interstellar arc fleeing a dying planet Earth with a few thousand lucky souls on board… the last of humanity. Unfortunately, humans are not the only guests on board. A shapeshifting alien creature has also taken residence and its only goal is to kill as many people as possible. Now, the crew must think quickly and try to stop this menace before it destroys humanity.

Let’s take a look:

The similarities are so overwhelming that I’m pretty sure we’re all thinking it: this looks an awful lot like a budget Alien. While this may not be the most original plot and some of that dialogue was definitely clunky, I’m still nursing a tiny flame of hope that this movie might be more good-bad than just plain bad-bad. That’s mainly due to the cast involved in bringing this movie to life, and I also think the effects work and the monster design are also pretty good given the constraints.

This might be worth checking out if you’re a sci-fi fan, but keep your expectations low just in case.

What do you think?

Breach is due for release in US theatres, and via digital and on-demand, on 18 December. It also stars Cody Kearsley, Kassandra Clementi, Johnny Messner, and Callan Mulvey.

