Captain Marvel sequel is officially in development

When Marvel announced their big plans for phase 4 of their MCU, there were several new and exciting comic book characters that they wanted to introduce. There were also plenty of the expected sequels that were announced along the way like a new Thor, Black Panther and Doctor Strange movie. There was one film that didn’t have an official sequel announced though: Captain Marvel who had been introduced right at the end of phase 3 and represented Marvel’s first female-led superhero film. That the film made over $1 billion at the box office made it rather surprising that there seemingly weren’t any plans in place for another.

Well, there are plans in place and we will be seeing more of Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers as the studio has officially confirmed (via The Hollywood Reporter) that a sequel is in development with a planned release date in 2022. WandaVision writer Megan McDonnell is reportedly in talks to write the script for the film, though interestingly, directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck – who co-directed the first instalment – are not returning for the film project, with the report showing that they may tackle a separate Disney+ project instead. Those issues in securing the original directors perhaps being the reason for the delayed announcement of the project.

There are no details yet on what the story will be about, though it’s likely to ditch the 90s setting of the first movie that made the film such a nostalgia trip. Still, it will be interesting to see if they bring the character back into the rest of the current timeline post Endgame or perhaps tell the story of some of her exploits in between the films.

I guess once we know additional casting details, we will find out that answer based on if any of the characters from the first movie are in or not. Expect the studio to be hotly pursuing a director though before they finalise all those details. Considering that Marvel has a trend for identifying up and coming director and getting them to helm their blockbusters, who would you like to see step into the director’s chair for Captain Marvel 2?

Last Updated: