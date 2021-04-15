Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist trailer pays tribute to an icon

Not all actors are equal. And I’m not only referring to the obvious talent gap that exists between Merely Streep, Daniel Day Lewis, Gary Oldman and everyone else. Some actors just embody certain greatness about them and leave a legacy behind with every role that they play. And one of those whose light was sadly taken far too early was Chadwick Boseman.

In his short career, Boseman portrayed some of the most iconic characters in recent history and showcased not just incredible talent but did most of that while dealing with an aggressive form of cancer that couldn’t stop him from being one of the nicest humans in the industry. It goes beyond just acting, and he was a true artist in ever sense of the word. An artist that Netflix wants to play tribute to in a new special titled Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist, a documentary that shares how the actor impacted so many in his brief life and career. As can be seen by the new trailer below:

The special includes snippets from many of Boseman’s recent roles, especially his recent Oscar-nominated (and possibly winning) performance in Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and features tributes from people like Viola Davis, Danai Gurira, and Spike Lee who share about the impact he left behind.

Watching the trailer alone is emotional as we realise the great talent that was taken far too early and there is no doubt that the special will be a tough, but needed watch, for many of the actor’s fans. Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist will be available to stream on Netflix for 30 days starting April 17.

