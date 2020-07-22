Charlize Theron reveals some story details for The Old Guard 2

Article contains mild spoilers for Netflix ‘s The Old Guard.

Whether it’s the lack of cinematic blockbusters to compete with or just a sign of their strength, Netflix is having quite a good year in the action film department. Extraction released earlier this year and became the most-watched movie in the streaming service’s history (even if their own metrics are a little dubious as to what constitutes a viewing), and now the recent Charlize Theron-led The Old Guard is performing incredibly well for them since it released a few weeks ago.

It’s perhaps no surprise then that Netflix is already thinking about a sequel to the Gina Prince-Bythewood directed film based on the Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández graphic novel (though nothing has been officially announced yet). Perhaps even less surprising if you watched the movie until the end and saw it conclude on with some sequel-building of its own.

Tying into that ending, Theron revealed some details about a possible The Old Guard 2 on Late Night with Seth Meyers. When host Seth Meyers inquired about a continuation of the story based on the comics, Theron expressed her excitement about revisiting an unexplored character and new storylines:

The character of Quynh is kind of teased in this. She’s Andy’s kind of right-hand person. She was, the two of them, were the first. There’s obviously a relationship there that we didn’t really explore in this film.

Considering the way the film ended; it makes sense for any sequel to focus on the character Quynh. Especially considering her emotional and tragic story formed one of the film’s most dramatic moments about how the life of the Immortals has not only been filled with heroic action, but lots of tragedy too.

I think what most people really want to see in any sequel to this film is more of the movie’s great action sequences (and hopefully a far better lead antagonist). Something you can see more of in a behind the scenes clip of some of the axe training Theron received so that she could pull off the film’s amazing melee-heavy action scenes.

Last Updated: