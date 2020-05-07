Chris Pratt is returning to TV in The Terminal List

Chris Pratt may be one of the biggest movie stars out there at the moment thanks to his starring roles as Peter quill /Star-Lord, in the Marvel films and Owen Grady in the Jurassic World movies, but before finding much fame and fortune on the big screen Pratt was a TV star with hit shows like Everwood and the popular comedic ensemble Parks & Recreation.

According to Deadline, Pratt will be returning to TV again as both a star and a producer in a new conspiracy thriller series titled The Terminal List based on Jack Carr’s bestselling novel. The series will follow the story of a Navy SEAL veteran James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves.

Pratt’s production company secured the right to Carr’s novel and to help adapt to for television he is bringing on experienced director Antoine Fuqua whom he worked with on The Magnificent Seven to help direct the pilot episode, which is written by David DiGilio.

Amazon has secured the rights for the series which is reportedly looking to be as authentic as possible by having real-life veterans and their series involved in different aspects of the production, including writing and consulting. Maybe it will not just be realistic, but engaging to watch as well. With Pratt as in the lead role and Fuqua’s high-energy direction it could be quite an entertaining series for Amazon when it does get released.

