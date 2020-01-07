Confirmed: Colin Farrell is the Penguin in Matt Reeves’ Batman movie

The world might be getting ready to welcome a new Dark Knight in the form of Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves upcoming Batman solo movie, but arguably more intrigue has been generated by the film greater cast. The Batman already boasts Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcon and Paul Dano as the Riddler, but we’ve we have also had reports of the likes of Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson and Colin Farrell joining in as yet unspecified roles. Just who are they playing?

Well, at least we can put one of those casting questions to rest as Matt Reeves has taken to Twitter to confirm the rumours we heard last year that Colin Farrell will indeed be playing Oswald Cobblepot, aka The Penguin.

Farrell is an exciting and interesting choice of actor to play the role of the popular villain, especially since he looks nothing like previous incarnations. He no doubt has the acting chops to transform himself into many different characters but despite his already storied career, this new role could easily be one of his most iconic, especially if he truly makes it his own.

Standing out though in a film which will be a big character-driven film exploring the experiences of the world greatest detective though may prove a hard task and it will still interest to see exactly how Reeves and co go about balancing the film’s big cast and many villains while also allowing a new Batman to make the role their own too. The Batman begins production this month with a planned release date of June 25th 2021.

Last Updated: