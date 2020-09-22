Croods 2: New Age trailer introduces a modern family to the Stone Age

Animated movies continue to be popular at the box office, something which really shouldn’t surprise anyone considering how appealing these movies are for kids and desperate parents wanting to keep their spawn entertained for a full 90 minutes. The Croods, released in 2013, was one of those popular films from DreamWorks Animation that looked like it had the foundation to become the studio’s next big franchise, only for How To Train Your Dragon to come along and understandably get the bulk of the attention from the studio.

With that remarkable trilogy complete, it appears as if DreamWorks is ready to return to the best Stone Age family in a new sequel, titled The Croods: New Age. This new film will see the Crood family searching for a new home and encountering the Bettermans, a family of more advanced humans that have new technology, a giant farm, and a teenage daughter named Dawn, played by Kelly Marie Tran. Dawn instantly becomes friends with the Croods’ daughter Eep (voiced by Emma Stone), and the two set off on a dangerous adventure together against their parents’ wishes:

A lot of the stone age humour that makes fun of current modern-day life which made the first film so popular remains intact for the sequel and its likely that fans of the first will enjoy this one just as much. Even if the story goes in some rather cliched directions, I’m sure it will relate to many, especially teenage girls who will admire the special relationship between friends that is shown off here. Along with Stone and Tran, the film sees Nicholas Cage, Ryan Reynolds, Peter Dinklage, and Leslie Mann all voicing characters in this movie.

The Croods: New Age is currently set for release in November in the US, though with the ongoing COVID pandemic, that could easily change or DreamWorks and its owners Universal, could perhaps look to mimic the success they had with The Trolls movie and release it On-Demand or directly via their Peacock streaming service.

