Daniel Radcliffe gets “really f–king weird” in first trailer for Guns Akimbo

When it comes to Daniel Radcliffe, he’s become a wizard in making people forget that he used to be a wizard. Since the Harry Potter films wrapped up in 2011, the British actor has done nothing but choose intriguing roles that could not be further removed from the family-friendly gig that launched his career. And the latest of these iconoclastic choices is Guns Akimbo.

Written and directed by New Zealand filmmaker Jason Lei Howden, and co-starring Samara Weaving – the rapidly up-and-coming actress who has been cementing herself as the new go-to when it comes to violent, off-the-wall pitches with films like The Babysitter and Ready or Not – the upcoming action-comedy sounds effing nuts! Just read this synopsis below:

Nerdy video game developer Miles (Daniel Radcliffe) is a little too fond of stirring things up on the internet with his caustic, prodding, and antagonizing comments. One night, he makes the mistake of drunkenly dropping an inflammatory barb on a broadcast of Skizm, an illegal death-match fight club streamed live to the public. In response, Riktor (Ned Dennehy), the maniacal mastermind behind the channel, decides to force Miles’ hand (or hands, as it were) and have him join the “fun.” Miles wakes to find heavy pistols bolted into his bones, and learns Nix (Samara Weaving), the trigger-happy star of Skizm, is his first opponent. Gleefully echoing elements of Edgar Wright’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, the Purge franchise, and videogames like Mortal Kombat, Guns Akimbo is hilariously dark, viciously violent, and potentially — chillingly — prescient. Director Jason Lei Howden (Deathgasm) foretells of a future that may soon await us: drone-captured live feeds, UFC-like competitions pushed to an extreme, and online streaming platforms used for gladiatorial entertainment all around the world. As Miles navigates the underworld of Skizm, the stakes — and the ratings — have never been higher.

Yes, sirree! That sounds like it could be amazing or terrible, with no room for middle-ground. And the first trailer released seems to double down on that go-for-broke fervour. It’s violent, it’s twisted, it’s hilarious and it has Daniel Radcliffe running around in a bath robe, his underwear and bear-claw slippers with pistols literally bolted into the palms of his hands. Crazy.

Guns Akimbo also stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Ned Dennehy, and Rhys Darby. It is scheduled for international release on 28 February 2020.

