DC FanDome: Ezra Miller’s Flash is getting a new suit in his upcoming movie

While it was pretty awesome waking up to the news yesterday morning that the upcoming solo movie for Ezra Miller’s Flash would also see Ben Affleck reprise his role as Batman – after famously calling it quits after Justice League – as well as Michael Keaton returning to play the Batman he originated in Tim Burton’s classic films, it was very unexpected that Warner Bros didn’t wait just one more day to make the announcement. After all, that is exactly the type of headline-grabbing bombshell you would expect to be dropped at the DC FanDome panel for The Flash which just concluded.

So since the bat is already out the bag, what else was there to discuss about the upcoming feature film that will see Miller’s Scarlet Speedster properly introduce the DC Comics multiverse on-screen? Well how about giving a lot of fans something they’ve been asking for for ages: a new suit for Barry Allen!

Director Andy Muschietti shared some early concept art of the new suit which was designed by none other than Affleck’s Bruce Wayne. A stark departure from the really clunky wired-armour getup that Miller wore in Justice League, this new suit is described as being organic with it apparently lighting up with Speed Force power as Flash runs. And I like it! Since the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented any production from happening on this movie, it’s going to still be a while before we see this in action.

On top of debuting the new suit, Miller, Muschietti, writer Christina Hodson, and producer Barbara Muschietti spent a lot of time talking about Flashpoint, the time-travelling crossover that will serve as the big inspiration for the upcoming movie. They confirmed that the on-screen DC Multiverse will be born out of this movie, giving the franchise the potential to have all the previous iterations collide with current properties. That may even include HBO’s recent masterpiece Watchmen series which was shown off quite a bit. Interesting.

The Flash is scheduled for release on 3 June 2022.

