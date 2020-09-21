DC Universe becomes comics-only service, original TV series moving to HBO Max

Oh, look. DC Comics is rebooting another universe again! Ha! For months now we’ve been wondering what is happening with DC Universe. Launched in September 2018 by Warner Bros.’s DC Entertainment, the streaming service was a way to bundle all their DC Comics properties in one location, with the subscription giving you access to TV series such as Titans on top of a gigantic library of nearly every DC Comic issue ever published. But then Warner also launched HBO Max, a seemingly more premium streaming service, which soon started gobbling up all the newer DC Comics TV series and movies, leaving DC Universe in limbo.

But as promised by DC Comics Co-Publisher Jim Lee last week though, this weekend past the comic book giant finally unveiled their plans. DC Universe is no more as the service is now being rebranded as DC Universe Infinite and will now become a comics-only subscription service. Launching on 21 January 2021 in the US, DC Universe Infinite will give subscribers access to a back-library of over 24 000 comics and graphic novels spanning 80 years of publication, special new DC Universe Infinite original digital-only comics, and exclusive access to DC fan events. New titles will now be added quicker than ever, hitting the digital platform just six months after their physical debut, with all issues being available to download for unlimited offline reading on all iOS or Android devices. And it will cost just $7.99 per month or $74.99 a year ( works out to $6.25 a month).

As for the TV series, following an announcement in the week of Harley Quinn being renewed for a third season and moving to HBO Max, all other series will do the same. This includes Young Justice Seasons 1-4, Titans Seasons 1-3, Doom Patrol Seasons 1-3, and DC’s Stargirl Season 1, on top of classic DC titles such as the Adam West Batman series. For those current DC Universe subscribers who only care about the series and want to follow them to HBO Max, a previous special to upgrade for just an extra $4.99 per month has been extended to the end of October 2020.

What’s more, in February 2021 all current DC Universe subscribers or those who subscribe in the next few months before DC Universe Infinite launches will get a special thank you voucher. Annual subscribers will get a $25 voucher while monthly subscribers will get a $10 voucher. Following the US launch of the service in January 2021, a global expansion is being planned for mid-2021. Whether South Africa is on that list or not, is unclear at this time seeing as how we never got the original DC Universe. Let’s hope that changes with this relaunch.

