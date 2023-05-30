Death Melanie Martinez Meaning: The Lyrics & Their Song Meaning

Melanie Martinez took two years out of the limelight to work on her 2023 release with the new song Death. This is the next step in her career, and it is a powerful single that has strengthened her fans’ love towards her. The tune is full of cryptic words that might be difficult to understand at first, especially since they deal with serious themes like life and death, and do so in a metaphorical way. So what is the Death Melanie Martinez meaning?

Melanie Martinez Death Song Meaning

The song is the first release for the new album PORTALS, and fans have been trying to dissect the meaning behind this single since it came out. Let’s talk about what the lyrics mean, and then you can find the full lyrics at the end of this article.

The song Death is the story of someone who has died, and yet communicates with family and friends. Before the single came out, there was a video on Melanie’s Instagram that showed a mushroom getting bigger through the night. Inside of the mushroom, we could see the words “RIP Crybaby”. This references the character of Cry Baby that Melanie performed as in previous songs, and it typified her as a young girl. Death, then, is a heralding of that character going away and being replaced with something different.

The main character might have died, but the singer still has much to say in the song. The words of Death are a statement to everyone on Earth, and they could infer a message coming from the afterlife. In this song, we might be witnessing a supernatural connection between the dead and the living, like a tie between the two worlds. The speaker in the song is Crybaby’s ghost talking to anyone who will pay attention.

My body has died, but I’m still alive Look over your shoulder, I’m back from the dead

You can notice a contrast between the family and friends and the ghost. Even though the living are trying to communicate and express some grief, the ghost is not having anything to do with their words, saying that they mean nothing. The ghost feels alive and hates the idea that others see her as gone. In her mind, she is still around. She is upset with the notion that people fear her rather than treat her normally.

They’re sayin’ my name in their prayers again I flicker the lights so they understand I show my presence, you run away in fear of ghosts I try to talk, the barriers are too strong

The death that this song speaks of is a kind of metaphor, speaking of rebirth in a way. Even though the character has died in a sense, the singer’s spirit is still alive. Grief is unnecessary, as are prayers for her to come back to life. Only the young self has died, and it makes no sense to still be attached to it. Melanie remains, even if the character has changed, and the release of PORTALS demonstrates that. The singer is actually not bothered by Crybaby’s death, and you can see that in the following lines:

Death has come to me, kissed me on the cheek, gave me closure Immortal by design I’ll be meetin’ you here every time

Death as a release is the beginning of something new for Melanie Martinez, and the lyrics prove that. While her young self might have passed, there is no need to mourn. She is still around and still trying to communicate, and there is no need to be afraid. This song is packed with symbolism, which makes it feel really special and unique.

Death Melanie Martinez Lyrics

Death is life is death is life

Is death is life is

They’re carvin’ my name in the grave again

The flowers are fresh and their faces wet

My body has died, but I’m still alive

Look over your shoulder, I’m back from the dead

Lightin’ all your candles to draw me in

Sayin’ all the same things, I’m gone this time

Your words mean nothin’, so take ’em back

And meet me here across the plane

The other side, I’m not far

When you aren’t around, I sink into the ground

I try to pretend I’m closer to you

Never understand it

You’re always on my mind, I cannot help it

I don’t wanna be carryin’ the weight on my shoulders

Death has come to me, kissed me on the cheek, gave me closure

Immortal by design

I’ll be meetin’ you here every time

Back from the dead, back from the dead

I’m back from the dead, back from the dead

They’re sayin’ my name in their prayers again

I flicker the lights so they understand

I won’t say goodbye, I’m right by your side

We’re screamin’ and pleadin’, this separation ends

Doin’ all your witchcraft to pull me in

Burnin’ all your sage to connect our line

I show my presence, you run away in fear of ghosts

I try to talk, the barriers are too strong

When you aren’t around, I sink into the ground

I try to pretend I’m closer to you

Never understand it

You’re always on my mind, I cannot help it

I don’t wanna be carryin’ the weight on my shoulders

Death has come to me, kissed me on the cheek, gave me closure

Immortal by design

I’ll be meetin’ you here every time

Back from the dead, back from the dead

I’m back from the dead, back from the dead

Please don’t ever worry

(Back from the dead, back from the dead)

(I’m back from the dead, back from the dead)

I know it’s morbid

(I’m back from the dead, back from the dead)

But we all die one day

(I’m back from the dead, back from the dead)

I’m back from the dead, back from the dead

I’m back from the dead, back from the dead

