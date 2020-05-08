Disney+ is developing a National Treasure TV series

Thinking back, I really can’t remember much about the National Treasure movies. I know I’ve watched them and I remember them being harmless popcorn fun, and that they starred Nicolas Cage – that’s it. In my defense it has been well over a decade since we saw the last one, National Treasure: Book of Secrets way back in 2007.

For those who don’t know, or don’t remember, the movies saw Cage portraying the amusingly-named Benjamin Franklin Gates, a historian/treasure hunter tracking down relics from America’s past and getting into adventures along the way.

Since then there’s been talk of a third installment in the franchise, but in all those years it’s never gotten past the script stage. That’s rather ironic considering there’ve been four spin-off novels, under the Gates Family Mystery series, published since then. However it looks like things are in motion again, and moving in a surprising direction too.

Mega-producer Jerry Bruckheimer (who produced the original movies) has been out doing the press rounds for his upcoming Starz series Hightown, and during interviews Collider took the time to ask him for an update on the long-gestating project – and he dropped an unexpected nugget of info:

“We’re certainly working on one [National Treasure] for streaming and we’re working on one for the big screen. Hopefully, they’ll both come together and we’ll bring you another National Treasure, but they’re both very active….The one for Disney+ is a much younger cast. It’s the same concept but a young cast. The one for theatrical would be the same cast.” “The film version is being written right now. The television version is in process. We have a pilot script done and an outline of the future episodes.”

Well, hello! A light-hearted adventures series based on the franchise with a young cast? Two words instantly popped into my head – The Goonies. Of course we have no idea if that’s the direction they’re thinking of going, but something like that could be a surefire hit for Disney+ if done right.

