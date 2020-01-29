Dominic Toretto has a new family to think about in this teaser for Fast and Furious sequel F9

When we think of big superhero franchises we may often first go to Marvel and then DC Comics. But the other title that is equally massive is Universal’s Fast & Furious franchise which has evolved from movies about fast cars and bad driving to high action, superheroic exploits from its humans with even more reckless (and not, however, wreckless) driving.

It might be ridiculous in its premise, but it’s ridiculousness that sells and fans have loved the new formula of these movies that came about from the fourth instalment in the franchise. A franchise that has just received a teaser for its ninth film (as released by Fandango), simply titled F9.

I guess calling this franchise a saga might be a bit of a stretch, but there is still no denying that the movies have had their fair share of highs and lows to work through. The teaser doesn’t do much in establishing much of the plot for the film, as a full trailer is due to arrive on Friday instead, but reveals how Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and Michelle Rodriguez’s Letty have moved on following the birth of Dom’s son Brian (from the last movie) and are trying to live a quiet life instead.

Being a “Fast Saga” film though, you know something is just around the corner and peace will not be long-lived. The teaser has a sombre and contemplative tone about it but given the history of the franchise expect non-stop action and people behaving like superheroes. And cars in their somewhere.

F9 sees Justin Lin returning to the director’s chair of the franchise for the first time since Fast and Furious 6 (arguably the last time the franchise had any sense of balance) with Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Charlize Theron, and Helen Mirren all returning along with new stars John Cena, Michael Rooker, and Cardi B joining the franchise. Yes, Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham who both starred in the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, are not currently mentioned as cast for this movie as they may take a different direction and have spin-offs of their own.

F9 is out on May 22, 2020. The Fast Saga (it will take a while getting used to that phrase) continues…

