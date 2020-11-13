Don’t expect to see too many fantastic beasts in the Monster Hunter movie

After taking on the Mortal Kombat and Resident Evil franchises, director Paul W. S. Anderson is tackling Capcom’s hit Monster Hunter franchise with its first cinematic adaptation. While the last few Resident Evil movies might not have given gamers much hope for this movie, Anderson is claiming that Monster Hunter will be a fantastic representation of the video game on the big screen and something which he is hoping will lead to bigger projects in the future.

Fans eager for a really big movie that encapsulates Monster Hunter’s world that is home to hundreds of different beasts might be a little disappointed though, as Anderson revealed in a recent interview with via GamesRadar that the film will be a little limited in terms of its actual monster count:

I’ve been working on Monster Hunter for 11 years. There’s hundreds of monsters [in the game]. I can only use five or six of them in the movie. So it’s a big, fun world that I think we’ve only just started to scratch the surface of.

Here’s hoping that it’s a case of quality over quantity and that Anderson can use this movie to provide some decent world-building along with epic monster battles to win over audiences, before stepping back into the world of Monster Hunter.

Considering that many people have been left a little underwhelmed about what the movie has shown off already, this news is unlikely to excite many people. Some fun may be had, but whether that will be enough to entice many people out of the safety of their homes and into cinemas on December 30 is going to be a hard sell. Maybe I’m wrong and Monster Hunter turns out to be a blast though, despite its small number of dragons and other creatures.

