Don’t go looking into other peoples’ houses in the psychological crime thriller The Woman in the Window

The Woman in the Window is the upcoming psychological crime thriller featuring a star-studded cast headlined by Amy Adams, along with Gary Oldman, Julianne Moore, Anthony Mackie, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, and Jennifer Jason Leigh. It’s directed by Joe Wright (the man behind the camera for one of last year’s Oscar darlings, Darkest Hour), with the screenplay written by Tracy Letts (Killer Joe), and is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by A. J. Finn.

Adams plays a withdrawn, agoraphobic child psychologist, Anna, who develops a friendship with her neighbour who lives across the street from her apartment. One night she witnesses her being violently attacked by her husband, but after she calls the police to report the crime she’s inexplicably introduced to a completely different woman who claims to live across the street, and who is very much alive. With her own fragile mental state being questioned, Anna must struggle to uncover the truth behind what she may, or may not, have seen.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

An agoraphobic child psychologist befriends a neighbor across the street from her New York City brownstone, only to see her own life turned upside down when the woman disappears and she suspects foul play.

Let’s take a look:

Here’s my wish for 2020 to the Movie Trailer Gods – please stop spoiling all the major plot points of the movie. Thrillers are supposed to keep us on the edge of our seats as we watch the mystery unravel, summarising the entire movie ruins the surprise a tad.

Anyway, this looks like a taut, intense thriller with some superb performances from its very talented cast. I love a good murder mystery and this ticks all the boxes for a good one – a murder that may or may not have happened since there’s no body, the questionable sanity of our protagonist, and the potential conspiracy to cover it all up.

What do you think?

The Woman in the Window is due for release in the US on 15 May 2020.

Last Updated: