Early reactions reveal Black Widow is a fitting send-off to one of Marvel’s favourite characters.

Marvel fans might currently be geeking out over the new Loki series on Disney+ – which is continuing Marvel’s strong start to the TV world – but next month the comic book film studio is going back to what made it the juggernaut it is: Blockbusters. After a long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic playing havoc with release schedules, fans will finally get an opportunity to watch another movie entry in the world’s biggest film franchise with the return of Black Widow.

A prequel set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, this is the long-overdue solo film for one of the biggest stars of the franchise (whose grim future we already know about thanks to the events of Avengers: Endgame) and is one that could easily divide fans. On one hand, it will be great to finally get an opportunity to delve into the character and give Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff an opportunity to shine in her own movie, but at the same time, because it’s a movie that fits in between other entries to fill a gap rather than take the franchise forward, it runs the risk of feeling unnecessary.

So is it? The movie is still a few weeks away from release, but a few film critics in the US have had an opportunity to see Black Widow. While some of the comments are mixed, it promises to still be a film loaded with action, humour and even leave rooms for twists – even if you think you know the outcome of where it is going. Florence Pugh’s Yelena (strongly rumoured to become the new Black Widow going forward) is also a major highlight. And a reminder that we need to stay for the end-credits sequence. Check out some of their early reactions below:

I watched #BlackWidow yesterday and it's as refreshingly different to other Marvel Studios releases as it is to just have these big movies back. The leads are awesome and the story does some unexpected things. It's the most adult MCU release yet, but still offers a few laughs. pic.twitter.com/ib9F0rX09t — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) June 17, 2021

Black Widow has lots of red lights, lots of wonderful and practical action sequences, lots of red lights, funny Red Guardian content, and lots of red lights. A few scenes have confusing timing/logistics/locations – or questionable accents – but overall it's great. I want more! — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) June 17, 2021

The #BlackWidow comparisons all along from those involved in its development and production have been to Captain America: The Winter Soldier (my fave MCU movie) and that is the best comparison. — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) June 17, 2021

Stay after the credits of #BlackWidow. Obviously. But especially for this. TRUST. — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) June 17, 2021

So #BlackWidow is very good for the most part – lots of Bond in there, lots of very, very good action and great performances from Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh and David Harbour in particular. It's always better when it's not trying hard to be an MCU movie. — Si (@SiGallagher) June 17, 2021

Yelena will be a new fan-favorite after #BlackWidow too. Florence Pugh knocked it out of the park. She and Scarlett Johansson are phenomenal together as two "sisters" used and abused by a system they need to break. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) June 17, 2021

#BlackWidow is really going to please fans of Captain America: The Winter Solider. The film shares a lot of blood with TWS, without being an exact clone of it. Fans who enjoyed the way Black Widow was written in that film will find a lot to love here. — Meagan Damore (@metathor) June 17, 2021

Early review for #BlackWidow — Wow. What a journey. Brilliant film with high emotional moments, crazy good action scenes, simple twists that shock but aren’t forced. Most importantly — it knows what kind of film it wants to be and it leans into it. pic.twitter.com/aZdLIWvqpc — Herb Scribner (@HerbScribner) June 17, 2021

Dug #BlackWidow a good deal! Was kinda worried about watching this story unfold knowing what’s to come in Endgame, that it might diminish the stakes, but that wasn’t the case. In fact, this is the kind of prequel story that feels bound to enhance other installments of the MCU. pic.twitter.com/sFcwHzW30Y — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) June 17, 2021

#BlackWidow is a throwback to cold dark global espionage thrillers but w/ a #Marvel twist. Though smaller in scale, it leaves an impact w/ impressive action set pieces, a strong and compassionate introspective story, and humorous spy family dynamics. Wish we got this sooner. pic.twitter.com/zxHtNnvSsg June 17, 2021

Cate Shortland's stock with Marvel will for sure be on the rise after #BlackWidow releases. She knows how to capture the right amount of action with emotion and comedic timing. We look forward to seeing her potential next Marvel project or perhaps even something with DC pic.twitter.com/dcs8wKyRB6 — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) June 17, 2021

#BlackWidow is one of Marvel's best solo films.



Start to finish, the movie is great. Excellent surprises, emotional character moments, bad-ass action, and Scarlett Johansson finally gets to pour everything into the role.



Director Cate Shortland nailed it. Bravo. pic.twitter.com/sgEkUW63cT — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 17, 2021

#BlackWidow is not a bad film by any means, but it isn’t a necessary one either. If it had been released before #InfinityWar maybe I’d be singing a different tune. By the time the film reaches its 3rd act it completely falls apart. — Nathaniel Brail (@NateBrail) June 17, 2021

#BlackWidow : Actually bruising fighting and chase sequences, a go-for-broke Florence Pugh performance (does she turn in any other kind? nope), and a first half that's intimate and talky and kind of funny in a new way for the MCU; yes, I enjoyed this. pic.twitter.com/i48fFmjNud — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) June 17, 2021

What's worse is that Black Widow plays like a 135-minute teaser to an upcoming Marvel Disney+ series rather than an actual movie. The whole thing feels oddly pointless with a shoe-string plot that is more concerned with setting up Pugh's Yelena than telling Natasha's backstory. — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) June 17, 2021

A few other notes:

– Yes, there's a post-credits scene, so stick around.

– David Harbour is hilarious & a major scene stealer

– Takes place after CIVIL WAR, so lots of Avengers references.

– If this is Scarlett's final performance as Natasha, it's a great way to go out pic.twitter.com/pBmbJnGYox — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 17, 2021

I got to see #BlackWidow last night, and as someone who has been waiting since 2010 to see Natasha Romanoff get her own movie, it was well worth the wait.



The actions rips, the emotion hits and the new characters joining the MCU are standouts. MORE BLACK WIDOW MOVIES PLEASE! pic.twitter.com/R0JUHThSiF — Hector Navarro (@Hectorisfunny) June 17, 2021

As someone who went into #BlackWidow worrying it might feel like a placeholder following Nat's fate in ENDGAME, it's a joy to wash that concern away. This is a fantastic chapter in the MCU, packed with pulse-racing action, genuine stakes, and a KNOCKOUT end credits scene!! (2/2) pic.twitter.com/jtDFVZOztJ — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) June 17, 2021

I really liked what #BlackWidow does to give us more insight on Natasha as she finally gets the spotlight. Getting this film after we’ve seen her die gives the movie an interesting melancholy vibe, while on the other hand, I still can’t help wish we had gotten it a few years ago. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) June 17, 2021

So early consensus is that Black Widow may not be the best Marvel movie by a long shot, nor necessarily the most necessary movie to see, but it appears loaded with enough entertainment that fans will still want to watch it. More importantly, it does more than just give Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff the fitting send-off she deserves, but may still help point a way forward for some events that are still coming our way. These are still early reactions and not actual reviews but the results sound promising nonetheless, even if not perfect.

Black Widow releases in theatres and on Disney+ on July 9th.

