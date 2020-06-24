Embark on an epic adventure in Netflix’s animated feature Over the Moon

Over the Moon is Netflix’s upcoming animated musical adventure movie that was developed by Chinese-American animation studio Pearl Studios – a joint venture that was launched in 2012 by DreamWorks Animation and Chinese investment companies – and whose work was most recently seen in 2019’s Abominable.

It’s directed by former senior Disney animator, where he worked on characters like Ariel from The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and Pocahontas, and Oscar-winner for the Best Animated Short Film Dear Basketball in 2017 Glen Keane and written by Audrey Wells (The Hate U Give), with the script completed by Jennifer Yee McDevitt after Wells passed away in 2018.

The movie is inspired by the myth of the Chinese goddess of the Moon, Chang’e, and tells the tale of a young girl, Fei Fei (voiced by Cathy Ang in her first feature role), who’s grown up adoring the myth. She’s determined to prove the existence of the Chang’e and after a few false starts builds a rocket ship to take her to the moon, but what she discovers there defies even her wildest imagination.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

Fueled with determination and a passion for science, a bright young girl builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess. There she ends up on an unexpected quest, and discovers a whimsical land of fantastical creatures.

Let’s take a look:

This looks great. The animation is smooth and vibrant, and the characters are very expressive. The voice work also sounds great, and the story looks charming and fun for the most part – but I can also see it’s going to tug at your few remaining heartstrings.

I think the young ones will definitely enjoy this, and I suspect us old ones will too. What do you think?

Over the Moon will premiere on Netflix later this year in the U.S. fall, or for those of us in the Southern Hemisphere, getting hot spring – so sometime around September or October. It also features the voice talents of Robert G. Chiu, Phillipa Soo, Ken Jeong, John Cho, Ruthie Ann Miles, Sandra Oh, Margaret Cho, and Kimiko Glenn.

Last Updated: