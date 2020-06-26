Enter a perfect society in Peacock and Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World

This is a good week for fans of classic science fiction novels. First we got to see what Apple is doing with Isaac Asimov’s Foundation (it looks fantastic), and now we get a sneak peek at what NBC’s terribly-named Peacock – which launches in the US mid-July – is doing with Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World.

For those who don’t know, the 1932 dystopian novel is set in a futuristic society known as the World State whose citizens are controlled through various forms of indoctrination and chemical modification. Everyone in their place with no regard for individuality, everyone must be happy and they’re drugged up to the eyeballs to ensure it, and everything must follow the clearly defined order that has been established – and anything or anyone that threatens that order is the enemy. But cracks begin to form in this carefully and chemically engineered world when an outsider, John the Savage (Alden Ehrenreich – Solo: A Star Wars Story), seeks to join the society, but isn’t prepared to play by its rules.

Let’s take a look:

I think this looks incredibly bland. Before you tell me, “that’s the point”, yes, I understand that the show is supposed to have a homogeneous aesthetic to demonstrate how sterile this “ideal” world is. It definitely pulls that off very well. The bland I’m talking about refers to the way the characters interact, which I suspect will have far too many long, meaningful pauses and wistful looks as they utter navel-gazing profundities.

I hope I’m wrong, but this seems like a neutered version of Huxley’s novel that’ll provide a superficial critique of society and focus more on soap opera-ish drama. What do you think?

Brave New World will premiere on Peacock on 15 July. It also stars Jessica Brown Findlay, Demi Moore, Harry Lloyd, Hannah John-Kamen, Sen Mitsuji, Joseph Morgan, Nina Sosanya, and Kylie Bunbury.

