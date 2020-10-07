Every killer leaves a mark in this trailer for Smiley Face Killers

The oddly-named Smiley Face Killers – and like so many other horror stories, loosely based on actual events – tells the story of a strange wave of mysterious drownings of male students plaguing a small town. One character, Jake Graham (Ronen Rubinstein), finds himself stalked by a hooded figure (Crispin Glover) and fears that he may become the next victim in the killers’ horrific spree.

There’s not much of a MacGuffin or a gimmick to this one, but thankfully we have a trailer that will try and convince us to watch it:

The trailer seems to lean heavily on trying to connect writer Bret Easton Ellis’s connection to American Psycho, who wrote the novel that the film is based on. It’s normally not a good sign when a movie has to try and highlight previous films rather than draw you in on its own merits, but hopefully it is an indication that this movie is not just built around terror and scares, but strong psychological horror and elements of satire.

I can’t say much for its plot, but I do like the atmosphere of the movie. It doesn’t appear to rely too much on jump scares, but rather a creepy atmosphere which is always a win for me and points to this being a horror movie to possibly look out for. Smiley Face Killers arrives via On Demand this December.

