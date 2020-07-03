Everyone has their demons in the R-rated horror Amulet

Amulet is the debut feature from writer/director Romola Garai, who’s better known for her work in front of the camera in (amongst others) the miniseries The Hour and Emma – both of which earned her Golden Globe nods.

This R-rated horror stars Alec Secareanu (God’s Own Country) as Tomaz, a homeless former-soldier living in London. Thanks to the assistance of a nun (Imelda Staunton – Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix) working at his homeless shelter, he accepts an offer to become a live-in handyman for a young woman, Magda (Carla Juri – Blade Runner 2049), who’s living in a rundown home and struggling to maintain it while also caring for her sick mother. But little does he know that he’ll not only have to deal with his own personal demons, but also with whatever is living in that house.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

Amulet follows Tomaz (Secareanu), a former soldier who is left homeless after an accident and takes refuge in the decaying home of Magda (Juri), a lonely young woman in desperate need of help as she cares for her ailing mother. At first hesitant, Magda soon welcomes Tomaz into their lives. But as he gets closer to and begins to fall for Magda, Tomaz notices strange and unexplainable phenomena. Something seems very wrong with the mysterious old woman who never leaves the top floor, and Tomaz begins to suspect that Magda may in fact be a prisoner to her otherworldly bidding.

Let’s take a look:

I don’t know about you, but I don’t trust that nun. She seems far too invested in what’s happening in that house, and what’s happening looks creepy as hell. Pun intended. If you’re a fan of jump scares, grotesque imagery, and body horror this is definitely one for you.

What do you think?

Amulet will be released via digital and on-demand on 24 July. It also stars Angeliki Papoulia, Paul O’Kelly, Amanda Quach, and Tom Bennett.

Last Updated: