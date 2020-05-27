Everyone is looking for an escape in the Australian drama Dirt Music

Dirt Music is the upcoming Australian-set romantic drama from director Gregor Jordan (Buffalo Soldiers) which stars Kelly Macdonald (Boardwalk Empire), David Wenham (Iron Fist), and Garret Hedlund (TRON: Legacy). It’s based on the 2001 novel of the same name by Australian author Tom Winton.

Georgie Jutland (Kelly Macdonald) is barely holding it together these days without a drink. Once a nurse, now she’s trapped in the backwater fishing port of White Point with local crayfish baron, Jim Buckridge (David Wenham) and his two sons, whose dead mother she can never hope to replace. One hazy night she sees the lone figure of Lu Fox (Garret Hedlund) appear in the mists of the bay. A long time ago he was a dirt musician, but now he survives as a poacher – an unwise choice given Jim’s iron-grip on the local fishing trade. Georgie is instantly drawn to Lu, and the pair begin an intense affair. What Georgie doesn’t realise is that the Foxes and the Buckridges have a long, murky history. Fearing Jim’s fury and haunted by his tragic past, Lu flees north to Coronation Island, a place dear to Georgie’s heart. Discovering Lu has fled, Georgie decides to follow him north with the unlikely help of Jim. Based on the critically acclaimed novel by iconic Australian writer Tim Winton, Dirt Music is a tale of love and redemption, set against the awe-inspiring backdrop of the Australian West.

I’m not usually one for romantic dramas, but for some reason this trailer really struck a chord. I think it’s because there’s a harshness to it, both in the stunning landscape and in its characters who are ordinary people struggling their way through life – and wanting something more. I think the restrained performances from the actors gives this tale some extra gravitas and make it seem more natural.

Dirt Music is due for release later this year. It also stars Aaron Pederson, George Mason, Julia Stone, and Dan Wylie.

