Fantabulous first reactions for Birds of Prey praise crazy action and characters

Up until now, the first few trailers for Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) have done very little for me (other than stoke my geek stickler side still rankling at the fact that Harley Quinn is headlining a Birds of Prey movie when she was never in the Birds of Prey!). But it would seem that star/producer Margot Robbie and director Cathy Yan have gone and done something totally unexpected: They actually didn’t just dump all the best scenes in the trailers.

That’s my takeaway from the first critical reactions for the upcoming DC Comics movie that hit the net last night. Reactions which are way more… fantabulous than I expected. Almost universal praise is being heaped on the film’s R-rated action choreography with comparisons even being made to John Wick, if you can believe it. Robbie, who was already the standout in Suicide Squad, is again being lauded for her performance as Harley Quinn, but a number of reactions single out Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Huntress as a constant scene-stealer as well, while also praising Ewan McGregor and Chris Messina as the unhinged villains Black Mask and Victor Zsasz. There are a few mentions of pacing issues, but overall the film actually sounds like a hell of a fun blast. Check out the reactions below:

Saw #BirdsofPrey this morning! I liked it a lot. The stuff I loved: the action, the tone and just how creative the direction is. Margot Robbie completely sells the incredibly choreographed fight sequences and their gleeful brutality, this whole scene in particular ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/UBb0FPAa14 — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is a totally campy and brutal carnival ride; a colorful, chaotic and cheeky blast. FYC: Ewan MacGregor, Best Supporting Actor. — Katie Walsh (@katiewalshstx) January 29, 2020

Also, Ewan McGregor and Chris Messina are so out of their minds in this film – probably my favorite villains in this new era of DC movies. They are both nuts in all the best ways & the R rating certainly helps. Plus, a shout out to Rosie Perez, who steals a lot of scenes, too pic.twitter.com/LBBWO84MSa — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) January 29, 2020

Birds of Prey is solid. The unpredictable structure keeps the first half moving and the action boosts the rest. Robbie is excellent, as is McGregor. It’s tamer than expected and the basic story can get lost in the complex setups but it works more often than not. #BirdsofPrey pic.twitter.com/H6TxjiudjI — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is a riot – oozing with attitude and some of the most inventive, bone-crunching fight sequences in the superhero genre to date. I went in with low expectations and was pleasantly surprised by how much fun I had. It doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but has style to spare. — Laura Prudom (@LauInLA) January 29, 2020

If you like your violence often and a lot of dirty language you're gonna love #BirdsofPrey



It feels very DEADPOOLish in that way, but then add Chris Messina chewing every piece of scenery in sight!! pic.twitter.com/h1pR1jseMa — Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) January 29, 2020

#BirdsOfPrey isn't a Birds of Prey movie so much as it's a Harley Quinn movie feat. BOP – and that creates issues story-wise & in fleshing out characters – but it's a hell of a lot of fun. It's at its best when going full Harley-vision, & Margot Robbie is clearly having a blast. pic.twitter.com/hyF7CpFCmk — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is delightfully unassuming and unconcerned with its place in a larger context. It's a bonkers bananas crime comedy and a genuine party movie. Everyone is having a blast but Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays Huntress like a supporting character from THE TICK. It rocks. pic.twitter.com/7MRMKkZ0oi January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is a ridiculous and rad superhero film. The fight scenes are phenomenal and the villains are delicious. It shouldn't have taken this long to get the Birds of Prey on film but it was a lot of fun. — Jill Pantozzi (@JillPantozzi) January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is like if John Wick were run through a crazy funhouse filter and stuffed full of glitter and f-bombs. It's everything you could ever want from #HarleyQuinn and her badass girl gang. Into this movie completely. 🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/Y2DZgPYN2Y — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) January 29, 2020

#BirdsOfPrey: winning characters, above-average action, and a killer soundtrack hampered by uneven tone and pacing. The girls at their best together, and they're not together enough. Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Huntress is the not-so-secret MVP. 💕 — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is an absolute blast & undeniably fun live wire jolt of adrenaline. Delightfully devilish & deliriously wicked,this irreverent, rule-breaking riot delivers a contact high. Cathy Yan is a genius. Robbie, Smollett, Winstead, Perez & Basco are perfection. @birdsofpreywb pic.twitter.com/D72F2D1apY — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) January 29, 2020

Our own @JimmytotheO flew in for an early screening of @birdsofpreywb. “While ultimately it’s a fun time, the film itself is a bit of a mess. Thankfully it’s occasionally a beautiful disaster, one that offers the cast the chance to shine. Ewan McGregor is terrific, as is Robbie” pic.twitter.com/FKPUD7auA8 — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is a blast. Stylish, kooky, and gut-bustingly funny, it sings when it lets it’s cast just go ham, especially the gonzo Margot Robbie. Lulls a bit in the middle and is a little on the slight side, but a completely fun watch — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) January 29, 2020

So, #BirdsOfPrey is absolutely bananas and *so* much fun!



Some pacing problems aside, it's a neon-blood-soaked, funny, violent, anti-hero caper best enjoyed with your best friends and a margarita in hand 🍹👯‍



Plus, the action choreography is *chefs kiss* 😍 | @birdsofpreywb pic.twitter.com/gNvedvBJkI — Digital Spy (@digitalspy) January 29, 2020

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) was written by Christina Hodson (Bumblebee) and directed by Cathy Yan (Dead Pigs). It stars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Canary, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Ewan McGregor as Black Mask, and Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz. It’s scheduled for release on 7 February 2020, but you can get to see it earlier if you ENTER OUR DRAW FOR DOUBLE TICKETS TO AN EARLY SCREENING!

Last Updated: