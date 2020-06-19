First clip from Zack Snyder’s Justice League released

Let’s not beat around the proverbial bush: Steppenwolf sucks. No, not the classic rock band that gave us “Born to Be Wild” and “Magic Carpet Ride”. I’m talking about the comic book villain that was adapted to the screen in 2017’s Justice League in the most lacklustre way possible. Of course, that dull collection of pixels wasn’t originally supposed to be the main antagonist of the DC Comics superhero team-up movie. Before original director Zack Snyder had to abandon Justice League due to family tragedy – this after Warner Bros had Joss Whedon change large portions of it – it would have been Darkseid that gave Batman and co the heebie-jeebies.

As the big bad of the DC Comics universe, Darkseid is the ultimate evil… and he got left on the editing room floor. But that’s all changing thanks to the “Snyder Cut” of Justice League, after an intense years-long fan campaign, finally being released on HBO Max in 2021. Just when that will be is unclear, but now we’re already getting our first look at it.

After initially being posted on Instagram by Aquaman actor Jason Momoa, Snyder himself shared a clip from the upcoming film, featuring Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman learning all about… well, check it out for yourself.

Ooh, that’s actually pretty damn badass. I can’t be 100% sure, but I think that’s Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor delivering that ominous line of “The bell’s already been rung. And they’ve heard it. Out in the dark, among the stars, ding-dong, the god is dead.” That ties into what Snyder has revealed before about his plans, which is that following the death of Superman (he would be the “god”) in Batman v Superman, Darkseid comes back to Earth to finish what he started. There was also a deleted scene in BvS that showed Luthor making contact with Steppenwolf, who is nothing more than Darkseid’s lieutenant, so this lines up pretty well.

As for the rest of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the director also confirmed that we’ll get to see much more at the recently announced DC FanDome. Maybe even a full trailer as I predicted? We have just over two months until the DC Comics-centric global online event debuts on 22 August.

