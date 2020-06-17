Justice League, Wonder Woman 1984, Lucifer and more to headline free Warner Bros online convention

2020 is the year of cancellation. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, public events are getting chopped left and right as organizers adhere to social distancing restrictions. One of the biggest examples of this was San Diego Comic-Con, which has scrapped its show and is going online. Just what that entails isn’t 100% clear yet, which means major Hollywood studios don’t have the online equivalent of the vaunted Hall H for their panels. So what’s a studio to do when they were planning to make a bunch of announcements? Have your own online convention, of course! And that’s exactly what Warner Bros. is doing.

Announced by Jim Lee, Publisher & Chief Creative Officer for DC Comics, DC FanDome will be a free, global, 24-hour virtual convention held on 22 August 2020. The event will be catering for every aspect of DC Comics entertainment from movies to TV series to comic books. As Lee explains though, this won’t just be “one big Zoom call”, but will instead be an online portal that fans can navigate like a real convention to engage with those creators they want to see.

As Lee continues to further explain, the DC Fandome is “an expansive, immersive universe where you can explore, create, learn and hear from the biggest DC stars and creators.” A follow-up post on the DC Comics site gives some more info on how this will work:

The epicenter of the DC FanDome is the Hall of Heroes, where you can experience special programming, panels and content reveals from a wide variety of films, TV series and games, available in several languages, including Brazilian Portuguese, Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean and Spanish. From there, navigate deeper into the DC Multiverse, exploring five additional satellite worlds, each with its own localized content and unique activities and one world fully devoted to our younger fans!

DC WatchVerse

Here’s where you grab a seat, sit back and join our virtual audience and become completely engrossed in hours of must-see content from around the world. Everything from panels and exclusive screenings to never-before-seen footage, featuring cast, creators and behind-the-scenes crew from across DC Films, TV, Home Entertainment and Games.

DC YouVerse

Venture into this world where the FANS are the stars to see the most amazing user-generated content, cosplay and fan art from around the world, including, perhaps, your own.

DC KidsVerse

Need a way to entertain your kids for hours on end? We’ve got you covered inside a special world, which can be accessed directly at DCKidsFanDome.com. This area features a broad range of family-friendly activations for our younger fans.

DC InsiderVerse

This creativity-based world contains a centerpiece video featuring legendary artist and DC CCO/Publisher Jim Lee, President of DC-Based Film Production Walter Hamada, and creator of the DC TV Arrowverse, Executive Producer Greg Berlanti, welcoming fans with a 101-style introduction to the DC Multiverse. From there, go behind the scenes with the master artisans who bring DC to life in all its forms, from comic books to games, TV, movies, theme parks, consumer products and more.

DC FunVerse

Take your DC FanDome experience and gather cool shareables; check out our comic book reader; DIY cool WW84 Golden Armor and Batmobile kits; plus digital giveaways and a store filled with merchandise, including some limited-edition exclusives.

A further press release revealed that the DC FanDome will be headlined by the cast and crew of current and upcoming DC movies and TV shows such as Wonder Woman 1984, The Batman, The Suicide Squad, Aquaman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Titans, Watchmen, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Young Justice: Outsiders, and more. One especially interesting title that is mentioned specifically is Zack Snyder’s Justice League. If there was ever a time to debut a trailer for the long-awaited director’s cut of the superhero blockbuster, this would definitely be the platform to do it on.

There’s still a lot more we don’t know yet about the DC FanDome – such as which comics, video games, and their respective creators will be featured – but Lee has stated that “In the coming weeks we’ll share a lot more about what the DC FanDome will look like, and all the ways you can be a part of it whether you are a cosplayer, an artist or comics fan!”.

