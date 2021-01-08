The Forever Purge – First image and story details for final Purge film

While the American political climate is preparing itself for the sort of politics that led to the first Purge movie from happening, the movie world is ready to conclude the current franchise with a final Purge, titled Forever Purge.

Starting in 2013, The Purge was set in a world where people’s violent inhibitions and a growing population was controlled with an annual amnesty-free national holiday where all crime was legal for a day. It may have served up the perfectly violent setting for a horror franchise, but there was always a deeply disturbing political message about government control, oppression, and racial politics.

Perhaps it’s perfectly timed publicity then, as given the recent events in the US capital comes the first image and details on exactly how the Purge franchise will end. Or perhaps show that they weren’t movies but live footage of actual events of the latest episode of America. Total Film released the first image from the movie along with some story details.

Just another ordinary day in the US

Titled Purge Forever, the film will take place after the events of The Purge: Election Year and follow a group of people under siege by maniacs who refuse to stop purging when their time is up. The film stars Adela (Ana de la Reguera) and Juan (Tenoch Huerta) as two people fleeing a drug cartel in Mexico when they find shelter at a Texas ranch and run into this ongoing purge problem, with the premise described as:

It’s an amazing story of Latinos and Americans coming together to overcome despair and evil.

It’s clear that this last film will continue to touch on tough political issues, this time being illegal immigrants from Mexico. Perhaps best if Trump supporters stay well clear of this movie before they get any ideas. The film is scheduled to release on July 9, 2021 and although it’s billed as the last film in the franchise, I’m petty sure the filmmakers and studio will find some way of continuing this story in the future to keep up with the current political trends.

And to keep making money of course.

