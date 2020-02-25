First images and details for Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s new animated film Connected revealed

Phil Lord and Chris Miller, having directed the iconic animated film The LEGO Movie and helped produce Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, are definitely building quite the reputation with their animated movies which feature innovative ideas filled with remarkable hilarity.

Their next big animated film, Sony’s Connected, is soon upon us and thanks to Entertainment Weekly, we have our first look at what the film is all about. The film, originally titled The Mitchells Vs. The Machines before getting its new name tells the story of the Mitchell family: College-bound Katie (Abbi Jacobson), dad Rick (Danny McBride), mom Linda (Maya Rudolph), little brother Aaron (Michael Rianda) and “pudgy” pug Monchi who need to learn to work together as a family when a robot apocalypse strikes. Along the way they have to team up with a few malfunctioning robots who happen to be on their side, learning to still have some trust in technology.

An ordinary family battles a robot uprising in this exclusive first look at @SonyAnimation's @ConnectedMovie: https://t.co/KTXCeiqhbH pic.twitter.com/15LyJPDsFO — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 20, 2020

Katie Mitchell (@AbbiJacobson) and her family's ordinary road trip takes a turn in #ConnectedMovie. Out September 18. pic.twitter.com/ezTlcQTpcc — Connected Movie (@ConnectedMovie) February 20, 2020

The film, as Lord describes it, is about the balance of family heart and robot adventure. “It’s one thing to fight the robot apocalypse, and that’s kind of a fun premise, but it’s much more interesting to have your dad trying to teach you to drive stick during the robot apocalypse.”

The film certainly looks great and sounds like it will be a nice fun adventure for the whole family when it releases, likely next year. It looks like it might have a bit of The Incredibles vibe going for it in terms of family dynamics, which is definitely not a bad thing. Not to mention it could serve as a great educational film as you teach the rest of your family to be ready for when our robot overlords inevitably do decide to take over. You can never be too prepared after all.

Connected is written by Michael Rianda (Gravity Falls) and Jeff Rowe (Disenchantment), with Rianda also directing while Lord and Miller provide production oversight. The robot apocalypse could be a whole lot of fun with this movie.

