Former Creed singer Scott Stapp to make his film debut as Frank Sinatra

It’s the last official working day of the year here at Critical Hit and I guess its only fitting to close out one of the craziest years imaginable with one of the craziest entertainment news stories of the year, as Billboard is reporting that Creed frontman, Scott Stapp has been cast to play the legendary crooner Frank Sinatra in his onscreen debut. Yes, you will probably want to read that sentence a few times and no we’re not making this up.

This movie in question is an upcoming biopic about former US president Ronald Reagan, which is simply titled Reagan and will be directed by Sean McNamara for a 2021 release. The film will see Dennis Quaid playing the president, where he will be joined by Penelope Ann Miller as his wifre Nancy Reagan. Mena Suvari will be play Reagan’s first wife Jane Wyman, and Jon Voight has been cast as a KGB agent who keeps an eye on the US president. Despite that impressive casting though, it is the news of Stapp playing Sinatra that has easily gathered the most attention.

The film will reportedly feature a scene that features Sinatra’s performance at the Cocoanut Grove when Reagan was president of the Screen Actors Guild, and it’s for this scene in particular that Stapp has been hired. It’s not clear though if the role will include some actual dialogue and acting from Stapp or just be a pure musical performance

Frank Sinatra is one of the most iconic music personalities of all time and portraying him in any manner would be considered a challenge for any actor, let alone someone with no prior acting experience. Stapp has been chosen for the role though largely based on his likeness to the legendary singer and for his powerful voice. Considering the vast differences between their music sensibilities, it will be interesting to see exactly what Stapp can do in portraying the singer on stage. Something which Stapp revealed he is certainly excited to take on:

Sinatra in performance mode was an exercise in restraint. He had this steely, stylish swagger and his sheer presence commanded a room. I was excited to join the cast and blown away by the on-set attention to detail, style, and overall production

I was not particularly interested in watching a biopic about Reagan, but now I probably will just to see how this interesting performance works out. And see whether Stapp can take Sinatra’s stage presence Higher or if he ends up all Weathered. I guess its all one big What If. Thanks’ I’ll let myself out the door.

