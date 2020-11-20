Francis Ford Coppola releases the trailer for his remastered and re-cut The Godfather Part III

Move over, Zack Snyder! The Justice League filmmaker may have need three years worth of fan campaigns to retell his superhero epic the way he always wanted, but that is nothing compared to Francis Ford Coppola who has waited over 30 years to present his true vision for the final part of his Godfather saga. While the entire Godfather trilogy is a much-watch experience, many people would agree that The Godfather Part III – which was released 16 years after the first two films following some arm twisting (read: throwing money at him) by the studio to add one more film to his mafia epic – was not up to the same level of quality as the first two films. Though given the high bar those first two films set, you almost couldn’t blame him.

Now without any studio oversight, the director has designed to recut the movie – which will include additional unseen footage – in a way that he believes will allow the third film to conclude the trilogy the way it deserves. And Coppola has now released a trailer for this new cut – titled The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone – which teases how it will include a new beginning and ending, along with digitally enhanced sound and video. In other words, a must-watch for Godfather fans:

The trailer might tease new footage and a superior story to the theatrical cut, but you won’t be able to tell from the above trailer as everything shown off is part of the original film. The visual enhancement is noticeable though and helps to make the movie look and feel more up to date.

The Godfather films are all true classics, though I will admit that I’m not sure I’m up to watching the entire trilogy again to catch up on the story and then seeing how this plays out differently. I’m also doubtful that re-editing the film will have that much of an impact on the overall quality considering there were entire subplots (like with the Catholic Church) that weren’t great to begin with. Hopefully, I’m wrong though and Coppola can pull off a truly superior version thirty years later.

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone is out for home release this December.

