Genndy Tartakovsky’s Popeye movie is back in development

They say growing old is inevitable but growing up is entirely optional. While most of us end up having to embrace the maturity of adulthood in a reluctant manner as our increasing age and responsibility forces us down a certain path, it’s refreshing that certain people can continue to embrace childhood nature well into their adulthood. Just look at Darryn and his love for toy dolls as an example of someone who refuses to grow up. (Editor’s note: WOW RIGHT IN THE BACK)

Another person who appears to have his inner child close to his heart is director Genndy Tartakovsky. The filmmaker behind such projects as the Hotel Transylvania trilogy, Samurai Jack, Dexter’s Laboratory, and Primal clearly loves telling stories and crafting characters aimed at younger audiences and people like himself. However, he has always been a self-obsessed fan of Popeye, once being quoted as saying it was the one movie he was destined to make as a child, when previously working on a movie version of the character for Sony back in 2015.

That project never quite found its way to release, but despite that, it appears to have remained close to Tartakovsky’s heart as a new report from Animation Magazine has revealed that the director is once again working on a Popeye movie. This time, Tartakovsky is working with King Features and the new project will reportedly see him start afresh with ideas for a Popeye film and not see him go down the same route which led to the ditched development of that previous attempt.

It’s great to see a man not give up on his childhood dreams and let’s hope that this just means that whenever we will get to his Popeye film, that it will be with a passion and vision that we have never seen in the character before.

