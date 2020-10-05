Monster Hunter’s first teaser shows off the terrifying Diablos

It’s a fact most of us are pretty familiar with: Video-game movie adaptations are bad. Video-game adaptations from director Paul W. S. Anderson though, are often far worse than that. While Anderson may have a lot of love for video games and made a Resident Evil film series that proved quite successful with audiences, he took a lot of what made the games special and threw them out for some terrible Hollywood action instead. Something which wouldn’t;t be too much of a problem if the action was any good to begin with.

Continuing with his love of video games though, Anderson is back with an adaptation of Capcom’s popular Monster Hunter. Anderson’s wife Milla Jovovich is on-board to lead the film, as she did for the Resident Evil franchise. The film has been in development since late 2018 (and was filmed right here in Cape Town) without us really getting an opportunity to see anything outside of a few set pics of the cast. In a new teaser for the film, we get our first glimpse of one of the film’s titular monsters, the Diablos. After all, it is called Monster Hunter and so without any monster to hunt there would be anything to get excited about:

It’s a very brief teaser clocking in at only 16 seconds in length, but it does at least give us an indication of the scale of the monsters that we can expect in this film. And while the brief bits of dialogue we see here come across as incredibly cheesy, it does at least look like Monster Hunter could be filled with several fun moments. You can’t fairly judge any film based on so little though so we will need to see more in later trailers before deciding if it’s worth watching for fans of the game or just another Anderson movie that could set them up for disappointment.

Monster Hunter is scheduled for release on April 23 2021, after being pushed back from its original 2020 release date due to COVID-19 reasons.

