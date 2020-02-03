Get ready for more Minions in this Super Bowl trailer for Minions: The Rise of Gru

There are many things I need more of in life. None of which include the Minions. Yet, somehow after these adorable little living jellybeans first burst onto the scene with the first Despicable Me, the world has been in love with them. So much so that they even got to star in a movie of their own with 2014’s The Minions, despite the fact that they can hardly speak and are only good in small doses.

Sadly, these Minions also have major box office appeal which is why they are back for yet another movie of their own, this time serving as a direct prequel to The Despicable Me series as we get to see how they helped turn Gru into the most powerful supervillain of his day. Illumination got to announce their new film through a Super Bowl trailer last night, so check it out below for the first look at Minions: The Rise of Gru!

Not much seems to have changed with this new franchise entry likely to feature even more juvenile humour and awkward laughs than the last movie. The short trailer reveals that the film will be chock full of the usual Minions gags, but that is likely also going to be its biggest problem as those gags have long since lost their appeal. Which means that kids will likely love this and want to drag their parents to see it. Good luck to them.

The full trailer arrives this Wednesday, but until then, you can read the official synopsis below:

This summer, from the biggest animated franchise in history and global cultural phenomenon, comes the untold story of one 12-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain, in Minions: The Rise of Gru. Teeming with Illumination’s signature subversive humour, pop-culture sophistication, full-hearted emotion, bold music sensibility, and over-the-top action, Minions: The Rise of Gru is steered by the franchise’s original creators. The film is produced by visionary Illumination founder and CEO Chris Melandri and his long-time collaborators Janet Healy and Chris Renaud and is directed by returning franchise filmmaker Kyle Balda (Despicable Me 3, Minions). The co-directors are Brad Ableson (The Simpsons) and Jonathan del Val (The Secret Life of Pets films).

Last Updated: