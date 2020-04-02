Get the full cast details and new trailers for CW’s upcoming Stargirl series

DC Comics might not have had as much success as Marvel with the adaptation of their various characters into movies, but they seem to have found success on TV through their partnership with CW in creating a bunch of really cheesy, but still entertaining series that, like the Marvel movie films, also tend to come together for big event series and crossovers. The Arrowverse has also given DC an opportunity to bring many of their lesser-known characters to the fore and introduce them to the general public.

Stargirl is one of those more obscure characters who has only appeared on-screen briefly in Smallville and more recently in Legends of Tomorrow, from where she’s now branching out to get a series of her own. The series will follow the high school student Courtney Whitmore (played by Brec Bassinger) as she discovers the Cosmic Staff that transforms her into Stargirl. What’s more exciting is that the character also has a tie in with the Justice Society of America through her stepfather, so as a result, this series is going to be featuring quite a few older superhero characters all operating around the central Stargirl.

To make a series of this kind thought you need a good cast and thankfully we now have all the full detail on who they are with Newsarama revealing the full cast list for the series:

Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl – Brec Bassinger

Pat Dugan/S.T.R.I.P.E – Luke Wilson

Yolanda Montez/Wildcat – Yvette Monreal

Barbara Whitmore – Amy Smart

Sylvester Pemberton/Starman – Joel McHale

Beth Chapel/Dr. Mid-Nite – Anjelika Washington

Rick Tyler/Hourman – Cameron Gellman

Ms. Brooks/Tigress – Joy Osmanski

Dr. Henry King/Brainwave – Christopher James Baker

Jordan Mahkent/Icicle – Neil Jackson

Dr. Ito/Dragon King – Nelson Lee

Crock/Sportsmaster – Neil Hopkins

That’s quite the cast list – with a couple of relative well-known names like Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, and Joel McHale – and quite an impressive set of characters for the series too. I’ll admit to not knowing too much about Stargirl and have lost interest in the CW DC Universe a long time ago, but its great to see that they are continuing to expand and introduce new characters that deserve some attention.

We don’t just have casting details though but some new trailers for the series too which appear to pretty much live up to expectations when it comes to the rest of the CW series:

Stargirl makes her premiere on May 18 on the DC Universe streaming service before showing up on CW a day later. Should be a lot of fun if you’re a fan or have been following the rest of the CW series.

