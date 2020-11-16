Gillian White fights Mickey Rourke (he’s still alive!) in this trailer for Take Back

You’ve got to hand it to filmmakers in the year 2020 who had to overcome many different obstacles to try and get movies made during the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only did it require working around some challenging social distancing constraints and the utilisation of far less crew than they might be used to, but it also forced many filmmakers to come up with some rather clever movie ideas and innovative ways of filming them from home or remote distanced situations.

Take Back from director Christian Sesma, is another one of those movies that were made during a period that film productions constrained by the different quarantine and lockdown regulations that were in place in California during the year. And based on the trailer we have for this film, it looks like the experiment worked as we’re getting a fully-fledged action thriller even if it is still obvious to see that it was put together on a tight budget.

Honestly, this doesn’t look too bad. It’s clear that the film made use of the vast open desert and numerous car scenes to make the most of the different regulations in place, but the result doesn’t look too gimmicky at all. Thanks to stars Gillian White, Mickey Rourke, and Michael Jai White, the performances come across decently enough. The story might be rather cliched, following a woman (White) who will stop at nothing to recover her kidnapped daughter from a human trafficking boss (Rourke), but with solid execution and good tension, it should be worth watching.

Sesma, who is used to making indie films on a shoestring budget, is perhaps well equipped for a scenario like this where they a bigger set and crew isn’t needed to still get a movie made. According to the film’s producers, not a single positive test was picked up during the whole filming process, so it’s an indication that these projects can work.

Take Back does not have an official release date yet, though is expected to release early next year.

